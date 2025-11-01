Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff was influenced by the hard-man persona of a Ferrari team boss in his original decision to spurn Drive to Survive.

The Netflix docu-series has boosted the popularity of the sport, increasing viewership and race attendance figures, but for other more traditional sects of the F1 fanbase the series is looked down upon.

Even teams such as Ferrari and Mercedes refused to join the Netflix circus when the show first launched, with Wolff and then Scuderia team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, banning the cameras from their respective garages.

Both teams eventually relented and let Netflix in, but Wolff unveiled their initial unsavoury opinion on the documentary in an appearance at the Autosport Business Exchange in New York.

Wolff on why he rejected Drive to Survive

Wolff explained: “When we first heard from Drive to Survive, I felt that our core mission is to win grands prix and world championships. I was a bit short sighted, to be honest, but it had a benefit, long term benefit.

“So I connected with my friend from Ferrari. He was a team principal back in the day, Maurizio Arrivabene, a proper Italian 'mafioso'. Like you can imagine, big tattoos, very straightforward, simple view of life.

“And he said, 'we are not doing this either'. And we were interviewed, and he said, 'Ferrari and Mercedes, we are here to win world championships. We are not the 'cirque du soleil'.' So we didn't participate in any of the show. And interestingly, I thought it was a good decision.”

Arrivabene replaced Marco Mattiacci as Ferrari team principal in 2014, after a disappointing fourth place finish for the team at the conclusion of the season.

Despite two title challenges from Sebastian Vettel in 2017 and 2018, Ferrari failed to return to their championship winning ways under Arrivabene and the team principal was replaced by Mattia Binotto at the beginning of the 2019 season.

From one iconic Italian sporting name to another, Arrivabene was promoted to Juventus FC CEO in 2021, but resigned from his role after the team was embroiled in a financial scandal in 2022.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari seat at risk as driver warned on Alonso criticism

Related