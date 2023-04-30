Harry Smith

Sunday 30 April 2023 17:00

Charles Leclerc enjoyed some much-needed celebrations on Sunday afternoon after he claimed Ferrari's first podium of the 2023 F1 season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver claimed a stunning pole position during Friday's qualifying session, but it was always going to be tough to fend off the Red Bulls over the course of the Grand Prix.

Leclerc's lead would last just a matter of laps, first losing P1 to Max Verstappen before eventual race winner Sergio Perez demoted him to P3.

The Ferrari driver ended the race almost a pit-stop behind the two Red Bull cars, but crucially held off the advances of Fernando Alonso to keep hold of his podium finish.

Red Bull out of sight

When asked by Sky Sports' Damon Hill about his podium finish, Leclerc responded: "Yeah, again they are in another league once it comes to the race. So the really good lap managed to put us in front but then over 51 laps, it was just not possible.

"They have so much more pace than we do in race pace, so as I said yesterday, I think they found something that we didn't yet and that's where our focus is at the moment.

"Everybody is working flat out to try and understand what we can do in the races, especially to just get more performance."

Leclerc claimed pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but couldn't convert to victory

Hill then asked Leclerc whether he thinks Ferrari are getting closer to Red Bull on performance terms.

"Honestly, the feeling is a little bit better but when I see the gap and I'm pretty sure that when you have this type of gap you are probably not pushing 100 per cent.

"So we don't really know how much we have closed the gap. The feeling is a little bit better but again, also the Aston Martin was really quick today, so yeah, we still have a lot of work."

