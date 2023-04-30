Hulkenberg takes Azerbaijan pitlane start after Sprint tyre trouble

Sam Hall

Sunday 30 April 2023 10:27

Nico Hulkenberg will join Esteban Ocon in starting the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane.

Hulkenberg qualified in P17 in Friday's session but was promoted one position after Alpine breached parc fermé conditions with Ocon's car.

In the Sprint, the Haas driver struggled with his tyres and dropped to 15th in the closing stages.

On the other side of the garage, Magnussen was able to manage his Pirelli rubber across the distance.

GPFans understands Hulkenberg has elected to take the pain of a pitlane start in order to attempt to rectify his issue by switching to the same set up to that of his team-mate.

Speaking after Saturday's Sprint, Hulkenberg said: "We have to look at that one because it was just weird.

"After the first couple of laps, the rear tyres just switched off. It was a bit like DRS was open the whole time where it is not supposed to be.

"I think we had pretty heavy graining but we need to investigate. It was definitely going in the wrong direction, that race."

With only one practice session having taken place before set ups were locked in for the weekend on Friday, Hulkenberg added: "That was the long run, the Sprint race was the long run practice.

"I guess we will hopefully learn from that.

"There's not much we can do. We're, obviously, under parc fermé which is a bit frustrating and we are starting quite far back. It's going to be a tough one."

