Fernando Alonso caught in CRAZY fan invasion at Mexican GP

F1 champion Fernando Alonso was caught in a crazy exchange with a fan ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, where his security were forced to intervene.

In a video posted to social media, Alonso took part in a fan event ahead of the Mexican GP, where he was filmed grinning from ear-to-ear as he threw hats into the crowd.

However, one fan over-eagerly expressed their admiration for the two-time world champion, as they jumped onto the stage and flung their arms around Alonso like they had been reunited with their long-lost father.

Despite being accosted by the fan, a broad smile remained on Alonso’s face but it wasn’t long before security jumped up onto the stage and pulled the fan off the F1 champion.

Like a trooper, Alonso continued to distribute merchandise to the crowd and appeared in good spirits, despite the abrupt stage invasion from the fan.

Alonso rules social media ahead of Mexican GP

The fan invasion was just one of two incidents involving Fernando Alonso that set social media alight ahead of the Mexican GP.

In fact, the Spaniard drew attention to himself following his paddock arrival, where he was spotted with a picture of fellow F1 star George Russell in his phone case.

After eagle-eyed fans pointed this out on social media, Aston Martin posted a video to their Instagram where Russell himself checked out the picture in Alonso’s phone case.

Alonso revealed: “It’s my niece, she took a picture in Miami and you’re unfortunately there.”

“I’m happy to sign it if you want me to. I was sure it was fake,” Russell added.

Alonso also mocked how quickly the internet can jump to conclusions in a TikTok for Aston Martin, where he was filmed grinning in the back of a car.

The champion sat cross legged, grinning at the camera with an air of faux drama, and said: “Typical F1 misinformation.”

“When you see five per cent of the picture and you miss 95 per cent it gets wild and it takes different directions. I will not disclose the 95 per cent missing on the picture. Secret. No one will know ever.”

READ MORE: Sky F1 hit with major LIVE technical issue at Mexican GP

Related