Bogus F1 security guard gets hefty fine for outrageous grand prix stunt

A teenage social media creator has been fined $4,000 (Australian) for a stunt he and a friend pulled at the Australian Grand Prix this year.

18-year-old Nashir Hassani sneaked into off-limits areas at the race and at a Drake concert in Melbourne early this year to create videos for his TikTok account, posing as a security guard at the grand prix.

Hassani pleaded guilty to eight charges, including two counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

The now-deleted video included a voice saying: 'The crowd did not question us one bit'. The voiceover added: ''This is how we snuck into the grand prix and got into a $7000 ticketed area for free', and explained ‘We put on our fake security and walked through the entrance, no questions asked'.

Magistrate: TikToker's actions were arrogant

Magistrate Rosemary Falla said in her sentencing remarks: "Your conduct was calculated and, if I can say, arrogant. It’s a tragic state of affairs that you and your co-accuseds were so desperate to achieve likes or views on social media that you were willing to break the law, adversely affecting your future.

"The community are entitled to trust that the security guards employed at these events are bona fide and legitimate security guards."

She added: "I would submit that you're not laughing now. Melbourne has often been described as the sporting capital of the world, and many people have worked very hard for that title. By your conduct, you have impacted on that in a significant way."

Let this be a lesson. Don't dress up as security guards to sneak into restricted areas at grands prix, and don't go to Drake shows.

