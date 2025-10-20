Mercedes slammed for flirtation with 'stupid' George Russell decision

George Russell may have re-signed with Mercedes for the 2026 season, but the team have been slammed by an F1 champion for the whole contract saga.

After a lengthy period of negotiations, Mercedes announced prior to the US Grand Prix that they will retain their lineup of Russell and Kimi Antonelli next year.

The team originally courted four-time world champion Max Verstappen, but the Dutchman opted to remain at Red Bull for the 2026 rule change, and that public pursuing of the Dutchman likely made Russell seek further security in his Mercedes contract.

According to Russell, his new contract is ‘multi-year’ and he also appeared confident about Mercedes’ chances heading into the regulations change.

Russell defended by Villeneuve

Russell has secured two grand prix victories in 2025, and is the only driver that isn't named Verstappen or driving a McLaren car to have won this season, with his stock rising in F1.

The British driver has found support in 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who claimed it would be ‘stupid’ if Mercedes had not signed Russell.

"They would have been stupid not to re-sign George Russell, he's been driving that team, he's been getting more points than he should have," Villeneuve told Vision 4 Sport, who offer F1 Hospitality.

"It was always when not with Mercedes. They could afford to wait though because there were not 10 teams ready to sign George, because there wasn't a seat available.

"So that's why there was no reason for Mercedes to bend. What would George have done? It goes both ways.

"George has been quietly impressive this season. If you talk about this season, you don't talk about Mercedes and George. But actually, he's there.

"He seems to always slightly drive better than the car could or should and get a few more results.

"The team has made progress and he's a huge part and parcel of that. He's an important part of the team.

"And if Mercedes hadn’t re-signed George, who would they have gone for? There is no-one out there at his level."

