Sainz names the ONE thing to blame for qualifying flop

Carlo Sainz said he wasn't feeling great during the day in Baku, and his mistakes were his fault, but he hoped for a better result during the weekend.

The Spanish driver spoke to SkySport Italy right after qualifying and shared his feelings after qualifying P4 for the Sunday race.

"I wasn't 100% today," he admitted. "I struggled a lot from FP1; every time I started feeling good with the car, I was making a mistake. And it was all my fault."

The feelings in Maranello were positive during the three-week break, and they expected Ferrari to be stronger and more competitive in Baku after a complicated start of the season.

Big weekend ahead

Charles Leclerc managed to get pole position for the first time this season with a fantastic final lap on Friday. Still, the Monegasque has always been phenomenal during qualifying, but we might have to wait until Sunday to see how much Ferrari really improved their car.

Sainz said they 'put the pieces together' in Maranello and worked very hard with the team to prepare for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. He blamed himself for the mistakes during qualifying, but insisted that the important stuff will happen in Saturday's Sprint and Sunday's race, where everything can happen.

"It's a shame I can't see the car now to see what I did wrong, but let's see what we can do tomorrow to improve. Saturday will be different, and I can't wait to see how that will be," Sainz added.

