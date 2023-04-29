Chandhok names SHOCK driver he believes is 'fastest in Formula 1'

Joe Ellis

Karun Chandhok believes Charles Leclerc, not Max Verstappen, is the fastest driver in Formula 1 right now.

The Monagasque driver stormed to his third successive pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to become the first non-Red Bull driver to end qualifying fastest in 2023.

Leclerc has become something of a qualifying specialist since his move to Ferrari with 19 pole positions compared to his five race wins.

Leclerc denied Verstappen his first pole position in Baku by just over one-tenth of a second in a truncated session.

Charles Leclerc manages to find a different level in Azerbaijan

Despite an impressive qualifying performance, Leclerc missed out on a Sprint race win to Sergio Perez, but held off Verstappen, who took third on Saturday.

Sky Sports F1 commentator Chandhok is convinced that Leclerc is the best qualifier on the grid right now despite Verstappen's own impressive speed over one lap.

"I genuinely think over one lap he is now the fastest driver in Formula 1," Chandhok said on Sky Sports.

"His ability to extract extra grip out of fresh tyres for one lap is immense. I think he is the best qualifier we have on the grid right now."

