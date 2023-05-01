Horner claims RED BULL will decide Verstappen's GOAT status

Joe Ellis

Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen's claim to being the 'Greatest of All Time' will all come down to Red Bull's car building.

The 25-year-old has won two successive world titles with the Milton Keynes-based outfit and has started the 2023 season in fine form as he searches for a third crown, finishing first or second in all four races so far this season.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher both have seven world titles to their name, with the former having more than 100 wins and pole positions in his career.

It will take a few years for Verstappen to reach those numbers if all goes smoothly, and Horner knows it is down to the cars Red Bull can produce for him.

Michael Schumacher never raced against Mex Verstappen but Lewis Hamilton got his fair share of battles from the Dutchman

Standout of current generation

“That’s a big ask,” Horner said to the Evening Standard. “He’s 25 years old and a double world champion. What he’s achieved already in this sport is amazing.

“A lot will depend on the car that we give him, but he’s the standout of the current generation of outstanding driver talent.”

Even if he is world champion in 2023, Verstappen will not be the youngest triple world champion as Sebastian Vettel holds that record having won four back-to-back between 2010 and 2013.

