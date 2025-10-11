Former Red Bull F1 star Sergio Perez has sent fans wild with a recent appearance in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

The 35-year-old is currently enjoying an off season from the sport following his sacking at the end of the 2024 campaign.

After joining Red Bull in 2021, Perez spent four seasons as a loyal number two driver to reigning champion Max Verstappen, but after a dip in his performance in his final season with the squad, Red Bull opted to drop Perez for 2025.

The Milton Keynes-based team replaced him with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson, but after just two races alongside Verstappen, the Kiwi was demoted back down to the sister squad.

As the sport approaches a new era with a regulations change on the horizon for 2026, Perez has had the last laugh and will be returning to the grid next year with new team Cadillac alongside Valtteri Bottas.

The Mexican driver always garnered fierce support from his loyal fans and remains the most popular F1 driver in Latin America, a fact that was proven recently when the racing superstar took to the stage at an Enrique Iglesias concert.

Enrique Iglesias recruits Sergio Perez for crazy stage invasion

Perez has slowly been returning to media duties and public appearances as preparations ramp up for Cadillac's debut F1 campaign.

The racer joined CEO Dan Towriss in Mexico earlier this year to announce his return to the sport and in September, Perez stepped on the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers game at the Dodger Stadium.

Most recently, clips of Perez taking to the stage at an Enrique Iglesias concert in Guadalajara have gone viral where the superstar can be seen with his arms around the Mexican driver.

Perez took part in a stage invasion to sing along to some of Iglesias' most popular hits, as he spurred on the Mexican crowd by waving his arms in time to the tunes and his fans roared in support of the driver.

Iglesias joined in with Perez's rhythmic waving before getting down on one knee to bow before the F1 driver in a sign of respect, to the delight of his legions of fans in the crowd who continued to cheer.

Perez's home grand prix returns later this month at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but fans will have to wait for 2026 to see their home favourite return to the track.

F1 HEADLINES: Lance Stroll emotional as star announces new venture for 2026

READ MORE: Ferrari see over $15billion WIPEOUT after worst day in history

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 chief confirms talks with McLaren star after team release

READ MORE: McLaren stars summoned to HQ after Singapore GP driver clash

Related