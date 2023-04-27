Perez's father makes OUTLANDISH prediction on retirement

Chris Deeley

Thursday 27 April 2023 17:57

Sergio Perez's father has spoken about the Red Bull driver's future in Formula 1, predicting another decade of racing for the 33-year-old – extending his career well into his 40s.

Perez is the only Mexican driver to win a grand prix in the last 50 years, and his father Antonio Perez Garibay admitted that he's not sure who the next Mexican talent in the sport will be.

However, he backed his son to bring Mexico its first F1 world championship before he hangs up his helmet.

"I think we have Checo Pérez for the next 10 years," he told ESPN. "We have to prepare the next youngsters, in these 10 years.

Learning from the best

"At the wheel, check the age of Fernando Alonso and Checo, there you get an idea of ​​what Checo has left. I'm talking about 10 years, but if they give us the opportunity to have it for five years, that would be wonderful.

"In these five years he can give a world championship to Mexico. Checo is at his best, as a driver, in every way, in his physical, mental, nutritional, emotional preparation. I think wonderful things are coming for Mexico, Checo Perez and all the Perez."

"It is difficult at this time," he added, "to find a driver who is ready to take those reins. It is very difficult to reach Formula One, but it is more difficult to stay."

Perez is expected to challenge his team-mate Max Verstappen in Baku this weekend, using his famed speed at street circuits to push the championship leader all the way.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?