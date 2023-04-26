Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 26 April 2023

Carlos Sainz has admitted that Fernando Alonso is ‘closer to victory’ than he is at this stage in the season as he apologised for his ‘touch’ on the Aston Martin driver at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Spaniards collided after a restart at the Melbourne race, with the resulting five-second penalty for Sainz putting him out of the running for points.

Though angered by the penalty, which he subsequently (and unsuccessfully) appealed with the FIA, Sainz reached out to Alonso after the race to make amends.

The Ferrari diver told Antena 3: “I sent him a message to apologise – it was not a touch I wanted.

“I complained about the penalty, but I know I made a small mistake. I’m still happy that there were no consequences for Fernando.”

Sainz: Alonso is closer to victory than me

When it comes to their performance throughout the season, Sainz is realistic about Ferrari’s chances.

The Scuderia have had an abysmal start to 2023, earning 26 points so far this season. By this time last year, the team had two wins and 104 points under their belt.

Sainz said of Alonso: “He is closer to victory than me.

“Aston Martin is a little better than us, but we’re not too far away. We’re a little behind, but the situation will improve.

“Let’s not lose hope. Ferrari’s goal is still to win.”

