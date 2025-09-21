F1 star admits considering MANIPULATING result at Azerbaijan GP

An F1 star admitted that they considered manipulating a result at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a chaotic session.

Qualifying in Baku saw six red flags, as the drivers battled extreme winds and the likes of Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc were amongst those crashing out.

Following the Ferrari star’s crash, nobody else was able to set a competitive lap time with Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson completing the top three.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying, Sainz was asked by Rachel Brookes if he was tempted to stop when the red flag came out to ensure he obtained pole position, to which the Spaniard admitted he had considered it.

Sainz outlines F1 principles

While Sainz acknowledged the possibility of manipulating the red flag situation and gaining pole position, the Williams star also firmly stated this was not in line with his principles.

“Did it go through my head? Yes. But I remember what I stand for, which is values and fair competition,” Sainz said.

“And trust me, it's super easy to fake an accident, especially today in Baku. I knew going out I was also one of the first cars so I could have perfectly done that, but your values is what defines you in the future and in your career and I think today was a day to, if there was anyone out there better than me, let them beat me.

“I knew they were out there are a couple of guys with three to five tenths quicker car that probably were anyway going to beat me, and in the end it was only one which was Max and yeah, very proud of today's quali because every time we had a good chance to put a good lap, we put it on the board.

“The team executed a very strong quali also in terms of run plan and execution and together we did a very strong quali.”

