F1 announce major decision over future of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 has announced that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for many more years to come in a multi-year contract extension.

The streets of Baku will host F1 races until at least 2030 as a four-year extension was agreed.

The news comes as Azerbaijan hosts the latest round of the F1 season that sees Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri just 31 points apart.

McLaren have all but wrapped up the constructors' championship and now the question just remains as to which papaya driver will come out on top.

Baku will have a big say in that outcome as F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali praised the street's unique layout and its ability to test drivers as the contract extension was announced.

“There’s an incredible energy to the city of Baku and since our first Grand Prix here in 2016 Formula 1 has consistently received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the people of Azerbaijan," Domenicali said.

"The circuit is unique, with technical sections and long straights that run through the stunning shoreline and historic old town, delivering an eventful and entertaining race every year.

“This renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani Government, and the promoter, and paves the way for an exciting future in the country."

Dr. Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, added: "Over the years, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has grown into one of the most anticipated races on the F1 calendar, showcasing not only thrilling on-track action but also the beauty, energy, and hospitality of our capital.

“This extension reaffirms our commitment to hosting world-class events and further strengthens Azerbaijan’s position on the international stage.

"Together, we will continue to present Baku as a vibrant, world-class sporting destination, welcoming fans from across the globe to experience both the excitement of Formula 1 and the unique spirit of our city and country.”

