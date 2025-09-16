Sauber F1 star Gabriel Bortoleto has opened up on his love for an extra curricular activity that he shares a passion for alongside Max Verstappen.

Bortoleto has been one to watch this season as the 20-year-old star has impressed in his rookie year picking up 18 points so far.

A long-overdue podium for his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg might have overshadowed the Brazilian's output this season – but there is little doubting the talent that Bortoleto has behind the wheel of an F1 car.

The youngster has now revealed that he might well have an advantage over his rivals through a passion he shares with Verstappen – sim racing.

Sim racing passion not just for Verstappen

"I love sim racing; it's truly my passion," the 20-year-old told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

"I don't just use it as a tool for my work; I have a real soft spot for it.

"After a race on Sunday, I like to go straight home and get into my simulator. Then all the information is still fresh in my mind.

"I know exactly how to adjust the throttle, brakes, and steering wheel to simulate the weekend. Then I can really perfect the setup."

Verstappen and Bortoleto are no strangers to sim racing together, but sadly given the gulf between their F1 cars this year they are rarely alongside one another on an actual track.

The pair are good friends and Verstappen even tipped Bortoleto to take the 2025 Sauber seat when the youngster was racing in F2 last season.

As F1 takes to the streets of Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, both Bortoleto and Verstappen will no doubt be hoping that their simulator work will give them an advantage over the other 18 drivers come lights out on Sunday.

