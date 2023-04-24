F1 target HUGE gains through Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sam Hall

Monday 24 April 2023 07:45 - Updated: 08:40

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is eyeing the 'huge' gains that the sport could make with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 will return to the Nevada city in November on an all-new layout that takes in the iconic Strip.

Although the sport's profile has risen significantly in recent years - something that is partially credited to the Netflix 'Drive to Survive' series - commercial rights holder Liberty Media is aware that the Las Vegas weekend is likely to take this to another level.

"The opportunity with Vegas, it just enhances the visibility and awareness in this market that is huge," said Domenicali in a call with Wall Street investors.

"I believe that there is a lot of room to take with all of the different products in the mainstream that we have and I think that the American audience will really understand better in growing up the attention – In one month we are going to be in Miami, in October we are going to be in Austin, and in November we will be here (Vegas).

“It is building up more and more attention that will spread all around the world.

“I think that in a humble way, we should be very proud of what we are doing because I think that we are stepping up the level of the game."

'All is looking good' for F1

Speaking about a recent meeting with Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei and other American sports commissions, Domenicali indicated a significant shift in the attitude towards F1.

“Just a couple of years ago, I think that it would have been very difficult for them to say what is Formula 1," he added.

“Now, I would say they recognise us and we were sharing something related to the format. We don’t have to be compliant with the old guys that are saying if there is a change, ‘Oh my God, what is happening?’.

“I think on that, we take the lead and we want to keep the lead.

“All is looking good. But as always when all is looking good, we need to keep humble and make sure that we do the right things.”

