A young British driver was disqualified from a championship race last weekend, following an inexcusable move on his rival.

15-year-old Roman Kamyab was racing in the Champions of the Future karting series, when he appeared to intentionally drive into his rival Matthew Higgins, whose kart went spinning off the track in a dangerous incident that triggered a red flag.

Thankfully, Higgins was unharmed and managed to walk away from the crash, but the actions of Kamyab resulted in the 15-year-old being disqualified from the karting race.

The incident happened after both Higgins and Kamyab had overtaken one of their rivals at the previous corner, before they found themselves side-by-side with Higgins appearing to gesture to his fellow Brit.

It was the fifth and final round of the Euro Series in Champions of the Future karting, and was taking place at Kristianstad in Sweden, with Mercedes junior Kenzo Craigie leading the championship and Kamyab down in ninth.

Who is Roman Kamyab?

Kamyab's latest move may put his karting career - and therefore further racing career - in jeopardy, but the Brit has had a promising start as a young racer.

Kamyab finished fourth in the 2024 FIA Karting European Championship - OK Junior class, racing with a Lando Norris Kart.

Now, the 15-year-old has released a statement about the incident, apologising to Higgins and his other rivals.

Posting on Instagram, Kamyab said: "Hi everyone, it’s Roman, I wanted to say a few words regarding what happened on Saturday on track.

"I wanted to apologise for the mistake I made on track which caused a crash involving Matthew Higgins. I have already spoken to Matthew on Sunday, I’m sorry again for the incident and a mistake I will learn from.

"Motorsport is a very fast and dangerous sport with split second decisions that need to be made but I didn’t make the right one at that moment and I let myself and my team down. I’m a young driver learning and developing everyday and I will learn from this mistake and do better and I hope other young drivers can learn from my mistake moving forward.

"I wanted to wish Matthew a speedy recovery, lots of love and apologise to all the other drivers involved.

"Thank you for all the support and kind messages I have received but I don’t think it’s fair to have received death threats and such unkind words from a lot of people. I am only 15 years old and I made a mistake, I’m young and learning and developing every time on and off track. I wish Matthew best of luck and hope to see you soon."

F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen snatches Italian GP win after late McLaren drama

READ MORE: Norris blasts 'idiot' Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap

READ MORE: FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

Related