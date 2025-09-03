Lewis Hamilton rebrand launched as Ferrari F1 dream stutters

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton looks to have one eye on his off-track ventures, as his on-track form continues to falter.

Now 40 years of age, Hamilton is only contracted with Ferrari until the end of the 2026 season, and his 2025 form may just see him retire once that contract is up.

Hamilton is yet to secure a grand prix podium with Ferrari since joining the team at the beginning of 2025, and he is currently sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship, 42 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The Brit was originally brought in by Ferrari to try and propel them to championship success for the first time since 2008, while Hamilton wants to win a record eighth title, but both of those goals appear far away at this stage.

Now, Hamilton may just be looking at what he wants to do after F1, with an official announcement revealing a big change to his operations away from the track.

Hamilton owns a number of businesses and charitable organisations, with Project 44 being the management consulting company that those organisations fall under the umbrella of.

In a LinkedIn post, Hamilton has revealed that there has been a name change for that umbrella company, with Lewis Hamilton Ventures being its new name.

"I’m proud to introduce you all to LEWIS HAMILTON VENTURES, the organisation (previously known as Project 44) that houses and manages all aspects of my career and business ventures," the LinkedIn post read.

"While my main focus is racing, this dedicated team support me in delivering results and overseeing all the activity off the track.

"We have been growing over the last 18 months and this re-launch really highlights our commitment to excellence, growth and learning. I'm thrilled with the team I've put together.

"Their focus and commitment deeply inspire me and I look forward to seeing what more we can achieve together."

Can Hamilton bounce back?

Hamilton's torrid 2025 season hit a new low at the Dutch GP, when he crashed out of the race on lap 23.

The Brit had qualified seventh and was not able to make up any places before crashing, in what was a dreadful day for Ferrari with Leclerc also crashing out.

Ferrari now only hold a 12-point lead over Mercedes in the battle for second in the constructors' championship, but the Scuderia do have their home race to look forward to this weekend at Monza.

Hamilton will be craving a better performance at the Italian GP in his first Monza race as a Ferrari driver, with the expectant tifosi getting ready to properly welcome their seven-time champion driver.

The rest of 2025 is all about trying to rebuild Hamilton's confidence, before new regulations in 2026 which may well allow both of Ferrari's drivers to be more regularly challenging for race wins.

