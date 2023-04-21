Joe Ellis

Friday 21 April 2023 22:14

The latest updates to Twitter have caused some of the most well-known people and companies on the website to lose their verified blue ticks.

Elon Musk's 'blue-tick purge' saw the vast majority of the Formula 1 grid lose their blue ticks, with the exception of Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas – although some have had their returned as their teams are gold-tick verified.

Teams have mostly been able to register as companies to get a fancy gold tick and a square profile picture, rather than the circular standard version.

The update sent much of F1 Twitter into meltdown, with some hilarious reactions coming from both drivers and teams.

When you’re no longer verified 🥲 pic.twitter.com/103n0A1nNu — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 21, 2023

Disbelief

Surprisingly, Ferrari and Mercedes both lost their blue ticks with the former producing a simple meme for the fans to enjoy of Charles Leclerc looking shocked.

Alpine were similar in thinking when their blue tick disappeared but they had a yellow tick instated soon after, much to their delight.

And… it’s back 😎 pic.twitter.com/8T6nSy4VOg — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 21, 2023

Mercedes had to reassure fans that their account was indeed still them, while Williams politely asked Twitter for it back along with a picture of Alex Albon holding a photoshopped tick.

Still the real Mercedes-AMG F1 account. ✅😉 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 21, 2023

The drivers had just as much fun on a chaotic day on Twitter as Esteban Ocon said: "Thanks for the memories, blue tick," along with a GIF of him blowing a kiss to the camera.

Thanks for the memories, blue tick. 👋 pic.twitter.com/TFnD4x4b5M — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) April 21, 2023

Zhou Guanyu also posted a GIF of him sarcastically clapping after realising his blue tick had disappeared.

