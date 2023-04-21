close global

F1 teams and drivers REACT to Twitter purge

The latest updates to Twitter have caused some of the most well-known people and companies on the website to lose their verified blue ticks.

Elon Musk's 'blue-tick purge' saw the vast majority of the Formula 1 grid lose their blue ticks, with the exception of Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas – although some have had their returned as their teams are gold-tick verified.

Teams have mostly been able to register as companies to get a fancy gold tick and a square profile picture, rather than the circular standard version.

The update sent much of F1 Twitter into meltdown, with some hilarious reactions coming from both drivers and teams.

Disbelief

Surprisingly, Ferrari and Mercedes both lost their blue ticks with the former producing a simple meme for the fans to enjoy of Charles Leclerc looking shocked.

Alpine were similar in thinking when their blue tick disappeared but they had a yellow tick instated soon after, much to their delight.

Mercedes had to reassure fans that their account was indeed still them, while Williams politely asked Twitter for it back along with a picture of Alex Albon holding a photoshopped tick.

The drivers had just as much fun on a chaotic day on Twitter as Esteban Ocon said: "Thanks for the memories, blue tick," along with a GIF of him blowing a kiss to the camera.

Zhou Guanyu also posted a GIF of him sarcastically clapping after realising his blue tick had disappeared.

