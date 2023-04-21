Sainz hits out at 'INVENTED' rumours over Ferrari future

Chris Deeley

Friday 21 April 2023 10:27

Carlos Sainz Jr. has admitted that he's growing annoyed with rumours linking him with a move to Audi when they join the sport in 2026.

The Ferrari driver signed a two-year contract extension a year ago on Friday, keeping him with the Scuderia until the end of next season – but his future after that remains uncertain.

He told Marca this week that he intends to stay with Ferrari for a long time, despite being linked recently with a move to join Audi, with whom his legendary rallying father currently races in the Dakar Rally.

Sainz finished fifth in the drivers' championship in both of his first two seasons with the team, narrowly outperforming team-mate Charles Leclerc in his first before being blown away by the Monegasque driver in 2022.

The Spaniard is also fifth in the 2023 drivers' standings after three races, and not even the 12 points controversially taken away from him in Melbourne would be enough to leapfrog Lewis Hamilton for fourth.

"I don't understand why people are talking about what can happen in 2026 when I still don't have a contract for 2025," Sainz told the Spanish newspaper. "It annoys me that invented and uncorroborated rumours come out."

Audi recently announced their plans to get their 2026 engine tested before the end of the year, as they ramp up their approach to taking their place on the grid.