Yuki Tsunoda has unveiled an exciting - albeit bizarre - new partnership after teaming up with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay

The Red Bull racer is renowned for his passion for great food and doesn’t shy away from discussing his favourite dishes during press events.

In 2022, when he moved from Great Britain to Italy, he even joked that the superior cuisine and sunnier weather gave him 'extra energy', adding: “I’m not exactly sure why I feel such a passion for food.”

Japanese Culture Fosters a Love for Cuisine

Tsunoda explained, "I believe a lot of it comes from being Japanese. When I arrived in Europe, I had the opportunity to explore a variety of international cuisines, but it wasn’t long before I realised how special Japanese food truly is—and how much I missed it. That sparked my quest to find high-quality Japanese dishes abroad."

Future Ambitions Beyond Formula 1

In addition to his goal of becoming a Formula 1 world champion, Tsunoda shared another exciting aspiration for 2023: opening his very own restaurant, saying: “I’ve loved food since I was a kid, and often the quality of the meals really shaped my day.

"It wasn’t because of my parents—it was purely my own interest. Although Japanese cuisine will always be my favourite, I also enjoy Italian and Mexican dishes, especially tacos.”

Steak for Ramsay

Now the Red Bull star has formed an unlikely collaboration with Ramsay in promoting HexClad a deal that was announced through an Instagram video, in which Tsunoda skilfully prepares a steak for Ramsay—the chef celebrated for earning a total of 17 Michelin stars.

Fans quickly embraced the collaboration, calling it quintessential Yuki. Comments like 'This is perfect' and 'I never knew I needed a TV show featuring Yuki and Gordon Ramsay, but here we are' flooded in. Meanwhile, his former coach Michael Italiano joked, “There’s no way you cooked that steak on your own—it looks too good to be real.”

The video ends with Tsunoda thanking Ramsay for letting him use his pan, before the British chef cheekily replies by saying 'Thank you for letting me borrow your car", leaving Tsunoda confused and bamboozled... at least in the script.

Tsunoda may be one of the best drivers in the world but his acting needs a bit of work.

