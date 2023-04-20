Ricciardo CONFIRMED to return to Red Bull cockpit this year

Amar Mehta

Thursday 20 April 2023 18:43

Daniel Ricciardo will be back in a Red Bull Formula 1 car later this year, after it was confirmed that he will tackle the Nordschleife.

The Australian opted to take a year out of racing in 2023 after leaving McLaren, and returned to Red Bull as their reserve driver.

Christian Horner has committed to offering Ricciardo track time this year, and on 9 September he will take Red Bull's F1 car around the 13.04 mile track for the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring showcase, as part of the 12-hour race weekend.

Ricciardo said: "I just got my invited to the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring, which is pretty cool. I am going to be driving the Red Bull car around the famous track. I am very excited about that!"

First in a decade

G’day @nuerburgring. 🦘🇦🇺 @danielricciardo's coming!



Daniel's taking on the legendary racetrack at Red Bull Formula Nürburgring 👉 September 9th



Stay tuned for more 👀 pic.twitter.com/vEF1YrGYat — Red Bull verleiht Flüüügel (@redbullGER) April 19, 2023

The 33-year-old is set to be the first driver to take a modern F1 car around the track since Michael Schumacher in 2013 with Mercedes.

Announcing the event, Red Bull said: "Also taking part are legendary greats of motorsport on two and four wheels, who, together with young talents, will make the Nordschleife tremble."

Ricciardo’s run will follow on from his road trip aboard the double title-winning RB7 in the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix, which took in beaches, bridges and the outback.

