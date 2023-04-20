Silverstone confirms BUMPER British Grand Prix music line-up

Sam Hall

Thursday 20 April 2023 10:53 - Updated: 11:31

British Grand Prix organisers have confirmed a 'gigantic' music offering for the Silverstone weekend with Calvin Harris, Jess Glynne and the Black Eyed Peas all set to feature.

F1 events are no longer simply about the on-track action with fans often treated to a non-stop weekend-long festival.

The British Grand Prix has totally embraced this ahead of its July running with ticket-holders being granted access to 'four gigantic evenings of live music and entertainment' without any additional cost.

While the support acts are yet to be revealed, it has been announced that Calvin Harris will headline Thursday's event alongside Jess Glynne and Cat Burns for a 'best of British launch party'.

Later concerts will see Jax Jones headline on Friday, the Black Eyed Peas on Saturday and Tom Grennan taking centre stage on Sunday.

A touch of Glastonbury

The music offering has been curated by Grammy-nominated and Ivor Novello Award-winning British songwriter and producer Jamie Scott, who was appointed Director of Music and the Arts at Silverstone last year.

Appointed last year at Silverstone as director of music and the arts, Scott has recruited Glastonbury Pyramid stage managers Library Productions 'to create bespoke staging that towers over previous years and breathe new life into the expanded music arena, which now accommodates up to 45,000 people'.

“I never imagined I’d get the opportunity to merge my two biggest passions in life: motorsport and music," said Scott.

"Anyone who has visited Silverstone knows it already has the feel of a British summer festival. We want to capture that and build on it to create something truly special.

“In the past the music offering has been secondary to the action on the track, but we are changing that. We want to deliver something that matches the race action and lifts the weekend experience as a whole.

"I know how ambitious that sounds, but that’s exactly what we plan to do - starting with this year’s Thursday night launch party!"

