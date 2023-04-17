Harry Smith

Monday 17 April 2023 17:01

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich has been handed an opportunity to try out Formula E machinery for the first time after joining up with Maserati MSG Racing for the rookie test.

Maserati MSG are in their debut season as a Formula E team with experienced duo Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther forming their driver line-up for the 2023 season.

However, two new faces will be in the Maserati MSG Racing cars when the Berlin rookie test rolls around on 24 April, with Felipe Drugovich and Hugh Barter confirmed as the team's test drivers for the event.

Drugovich isn't the first driver with Formula 1 connections to be announced for this month's test. Former Williams man Jack Aitken and Red Bull junior driver Zane Maloney have already been confirmed as participants.

Felipe Drugovich deputised for Lance Stroll in pre-season testing for Aston Martin this season

Drugovich rocks down the electric avenue

Speaking as part of Maserati's announcement, Drugovich said: "I'm very excited.

"Formula E is a category that has always fascinated me, and it will be intriguing to experience the differences of a fully electric car in comparison to the single-seaters I’ve raced in recent seasons."

Drugovich went on to reiterate his pride in representing the Maserati brand.

He said: "Knowing that I will be playing an active role in the development of such an iconic brand, in its first season back in World Championship motorsport, is a huge honour."

