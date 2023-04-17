De Vries discusses talk of 'lost trust' at AlphaTauri

Sam Hall

Monday 17 April 2023 15:57

Nyck de Vries believes comments that AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has 'lost trust' in his engineers have been 'taken out of context'.

AlphaTauri has endured a torrid start to the campaign with just one point scored from the first three races of the year.

Ahead of the second outing in Saudi Arabia, this led Tost to declare: "The engineers are telling me that we will make some good progress, but I don't trust them anymore."

De Vries is one of two drivers yet to score this term - the other being fellow rookie Logan Sargeant.

Asked if Tost had 'exaggerated' his feelings, De Vries said: "I honestly think the vibe within the team is great and I felt no difference post certain comments that have been made.

AlphaTauri 'working to improve'

"I think things can be taken a little bit out of context and I think we were all kind of scratching our heads and we all want to be as quick as Red Bull that is currently winning and dominating.

"So we're all trying to improve and work hard to make that progress and so are we and we are racers and we are passionate about what we do.

"But I felt no change within the ambience and atmosphere within the team. So I'm very happy where I am and I'm sure that we're all very keen to continue to push forward."

