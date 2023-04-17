Fittipaldi PRANKED by Haas team-mate in hilarious Q&A

Chris Deeley

Pietro Fittipaldi got pranked by his own team-mate during a recent Q&A posted on Haas' YouTube channel.

The team's reserve driver was answering questions posed by fans on social media, including one about which drivers he'd looked up to when he was younger, when Nico Hulkenberg managed to sneak one in to reference an inside joke between the pair.

Fittipaldi has been been a test and reserve driver for the American team since 2019, while Hulkenberg only joined over the winter – but the two seem to get along well, with the German jokingly asking about the younger driver's gym habits.

"Question number three, and I know who this is from!" he said. "'How many kilos do you pull chest-wise, free weights? Your chest looks really small to me.' Alright, listen. Dumbbell press we're talking about, you know, about 30 kilos on each hand, so about 60 kilos. In general dumbbell press I'll do about 10-12 reps.

Gotcha!

"Nico, you're making fun of me because you keep saying that I have a massive chest and that I only train my chest," he explained. "That's not true, alright, I train other stuff. By coincidence you walked in while I was doing my chest day, so that's why you think I have a massive chest. I don't train chest every day!"

When one of your drivers hijacks your reserve driver's Ask Me Anything 😂



Watch @PiFitti's AMA in full here 👉 https://t.co/QZG75f1jq4#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/j1XAGz4HI2 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 14, 2023

He also gave a heartwarming answer to the question about the drivers he'd looked up to, naming two members of his famous family.

"I would say I looked up to many drivers, but particularly both of my uncles, Max Papis and Christian Fittipaldi," he said.

"Those were the family members I had racing at the time so when I was young I'd go watch them race in the Daytona 24 hours, Indy 500. Growing up watching them gave me the feeling of wanting to go race as well."

