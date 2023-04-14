Ferrari given Sainz penalty HOPE as FIA name appeal date

Harry Smith

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari have been given hope and a deadline after an FIA document was published, calling Ferrari representatives to the stewards for a virtual hearing.

The Spanish driver was given a five-second time penalty for tagging Fernando Alonso into a spin at the Australian Grand Prix restart, taking him out of the points from a promising position.

Sainz was left furious after the race, labelling the penalty the most unfair he had ever seen.

The Ferrari driver may have had a point, with no penalties awarded to Logan Sargeant and Pierre Gasly for their roles in equally notable incidents at the race restart on lap 57.

The Scuderia have now been given hope after a right of review resulted in Sainz and Ferrari's representatives being summoned to the stewards on 18 August.

Carlos Sainz's five-second time penalty meant that Ferrari left Melbourne empty-handed

FIA statement in full

"The Stewards of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix have received a letter from Nikolas Tombazis, Single-seater Director of the FIA, attaching a petition by Competitor Scuderia Ferrari dated 6th April 2023 under Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code ("Petition"), seeking a review of the Stewards decision n°46 made within the framework of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix and requesting that the Stewards:

"consider such request and to make a determination whether or not a significant and relevant new element exists (Article 14.3 of the Code) in relation to the decision/incident".

"The driver(s) and team representative(s) are required to report to the Stewards for a virtual hearing to be held on 18th April 2023 at 0800 CET in relation to the Petition."

