Jordan claims Wolff should 'stand up and be a MAN'

Lauren Sneath

Friday 14 April 2023 18:57

Eddie Jordan has said Toto Wolff should 'stand up and take' criticism of the team's machinery as he discussed the Mercedes team principal's 'weakness'.

Jordan and David Coulthard discussed team bosses in the most recent episode of their podcast Formula for Success.

Jordan, the former motorsport team owner, responded to a fan’s questions regarding the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg when the latter won the world championship in 2016.

The fan noted that at the time, Coulthard had told Wolff that he felt the team’s management was weak, following a dispute about Hamilton ignoring team orders in Abu Dhabi.

Taking responsibility

Jordan joked of the anecdote: “I love teasing Toto – what is it about me and Toto? I love it, because he just takes it. And he should tell me to get stuffed sometime. And that might help. But I'd still do it though, nevertheless.”

Asked if he felt there was still weak management, and if this was a reason why Mercedes are no longer frontrunners, he said: “I think Toto is a really good addition to Formula 1. I think he has massive attributes.

“But I've been critical...where he was critical of his designers and his engineers, I'd say, well, hang on a second.

“When I was the boss of Jordan, if the car was good, I took all the acclaim. And of course, if the car was bad, you tried to put it on somebody else. But actually, you've got to stand up and take it, you've got to be a man. It happened under his watch. He's the chief executive of the team.

“And my message to Toto was that I would much just me, I would much prefer if he stood up and said, 'Look, we at Mercedes are a team will always be a team. And we got this wrong’.”

Jordan said he no longer thinks Wolff is 'weak', rather that the pair have a 'different style of management', and said he should 'keep doing' what he’s doing, given Mercedes’ history of success.

However, he added: “I would love if you could give that team a slightly better car. Because, Toto, we're desperate. We need somebody to take it to Red Bull, and at the moment no one can see that happening.”

