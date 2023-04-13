Kimi Raikkonen goes from 'Bwoah' to BABY as wife Minttu reveals retirement bonus
Kimi Raikkonen's retirement from F1 may have reduced a legion of adoring fans to tears, but it provided a massive silver lining for the Finn's family.
The 2007 world champion is about to become a father for the third time, and wife Minttu has been speaking about the joyous news with Vogue Scandinavia.
The 36-year-old revealed that she does not believe a sister for eight-year-old Robin and five-year-old Rianna would have happened if her 43-year-old husband was still on the grid.
Minttu Raikkonen on baby joy
She said: “We have a boy and a girl, so I thought that’s perfect – this is it. But then my husband retired so he’s been more at home.
“Luckily, it happened. I wouldn’t be here pregnant with the third baby if he was still driving."
Kimi Raikkonen dad lowdown
Apparently Raikkonen is a very "hands-on" dad already, with Minttu admitting: “I love that he loves to do things with the kids – he’s very good that way. It’s definitely different now that there are two parents at home.”
There is also a good chance we might see the Raikkonen name continuing to figure in top-level motorsport at some stage in the future, with both his children already showing a passion and aptitude.
“Our son is racing now in a go-kart, so he definitely has an interest,” said Minttu.
“Our daughter is driving as well, but not racing yet. So the interest is there. I will support them in whatever they want to do.”
