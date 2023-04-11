Hulkenberg 'getting better and better' as Haas heroics continue

Harry Smith

Tuesday 11 April 2023 19:30

Nico Hulkenberg has explained that his understanding of the Haas car is 'getting better and better' after three rounds of the 2023 season.

The 35-year-old made his return to the Formula 1 grid in Bahrain after a three-year absence and immediately made an impression, making his way into Q3 on his Haas debut.

Another Q3 appearance followed in Melbourne and this time it was capped off with six points after the experienced German driver survived the restart chaos to finish P7.

The early signs suggest that Hulkenberg is loving life with F1's only American team, and the German has now spoken out about his feelings towards the Haas package.

A power unit issue nearly cost Hulkenberg any points in Melbourne

Love at first sight

“Obviously the beginning of the season is such a steep learning curve for the team, but also for myself after the time away," said Hulkenberg.

"So I feel pretty happy and confident that there are more good things ahead of us."

Hulkenberg was delighted with the way he hit the ground running at the start of his career as a Haas driver.

“I felt good from the get-go. I think the connection between me and the car, obviously, we're still growing, we're still only in race three," he added.

"And I feel like it's getting better and better, which is nice.”

The German was also optimistic ahead of the upcoming races in Baku, Miami and Imola.

“I really enjoy working with the team, exploiting the car, experimenting with the car, and we've got a very nice rhythm and momentum, and I think that's what we want to preserve and keep now and take that into the next couple of races.”

READ MORE: Hulkenberg compares Australian GP to LEGENDARY race