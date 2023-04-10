'Uncle Lando' melts hearts with ADORABLE Easter Instagram post

Chris Deeley

Monday 10 April 2023 16:28

It's the Easter weekend! We all know what that means – eating your body weight in cheap chocolate, completely forgetting the shops won't be open, and pandering to any children in your immediate family.

Lando Norris may or may not have done the first two, but he definitely ticked off point number three, posting a heart-melting picture on Instagram of himself and his niece Mila on an Easter egg hunt, large fluffy duck in hand.

The picture's caption read 'Mila + Uncle Lando went hunting', and his 6.1m followers (predictably) absolutely loved it, with comments like 'This has ended me' and a nice, simple 'Aww' garnering over a thousand likes each.

Mila is the daughter of the McLaren driver's older brother Oliver, and has popped up on his social media in the past.

A clip of her looking absolutely perplexed in a tiny scale McLaren car which had been gifted to Norris himself did the rounds last year, with the 23-year-old giving his niece a countdown that she seemed completely oblivious to.

Uncle Lando on duty🧡 this is the cutest thing ever🥺 @LandoNorris pic.twitter.com/ugXq8NqqCO — Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) April 17, 2022

