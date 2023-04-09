Sebastian Vettel MELTS the internet by winning his race for LOVE

Graham Shaw

Sunday 9 April 2023 08:00

For a man so relatively new to social media and Instagram, Sebastian Vettel is now pretty good at sending the F1 fan base into raptures. And this weekend he did it again, with a hefty slice of romance.

The 35-year-old German, who retired from the sport last year after a glittering career which yielded four world titles, did so with one key message - 'There is still a race to win'. Well this weekend he played on that message to call out the love of his life.

Vettel posted to his 2.7million followers to send a touching message to his childhood sweetheart and now wife Hanna Prater, and in the he process literally MELTED the internet.

Vettel posts touching love note to wife Hanna

Vettel's love note said quite simply: "I won the most important race. It was the race into the heart of the love of my life, Hanna. I love you."

That note was accompanied by images of both Hanna and Seb in their younger years, when their relationship and Vettel's motorsport career was blossoming.

Now the German star is an all-time great of F1 and off the track he appears to be the man who has everything. Including Hanna and their children.

Once a divisive figure for some fans of the sport, Vettel's transition to a much-loved great is now absolutely complete. Rubber-stamped by his fierce commitment to good causes - including the battle against climate change.

This weekend's post was just the latest instalment in a love affair between Vettel and his army of social media fans. This time one built on his very own love story.

