Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2025

F1 Recap - FIA steward gives Hamilton title verdict as radical ban called

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2025

An FIA race steward has said that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton 'deserves' a record-breaking eighth title.

F1 champion calls for RADICAL ban with new 'campaign'

1996 F1 champion Damon Hill has taken to social media to begin a new 'campaign' to ban front wings in the sport.

FIA steward appointment courts controversy ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

The appointment of Derek Warwick as an FIA race steward for the Canadian Grand Prix has prompted controversy, after he spoke out about F1 champion Max Verstappen's incident with George Russell.

Marko slams 'SLOW' Tsunoda with brutal Red Bull verdict

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that the team have 'forgotten' about winning the constructors' championship, placing the blame for that on Yuki Tsunoda's 'not good enough' form.

Carlos Sainz spin wows fans after testing NEW F1 track

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has taken to the streets where he grew up to christen a new event coming to the calendar in 2026.

