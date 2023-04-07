Vowles reveals cause of Albon's Aussie shunt following terrifying near-miss

Harry Smith

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed the reasoning behind Alex Albon's lap-seven shunt at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Thai driver was enjoying a magnificent weekend in Melbourne prior to the crash, pumping in a mega lap to qualify in P8 before climbing to P6 on the opening lap of the race.

Unfortunately for Williams, Albon's afternoon would end after an incident at the turn five and six corner complex sent him into the barrier and out of the Grand Prix.

The crash could have been a terrifying one as Albon's Williams car was thrust back onto the racing line in a cloud of gravel and dust. Nico Hülkenberg only narrowly avoided a collision.

The factors behind Albon's shunt can now be understood thanks to team principal James Vowles who has explained what caused the incident.

Turn six terror for Albon

Speaking in an address to the fans via Williams' official Twitter account, Vowles explained: "What happened with Alex is very difficult to explain when you first look at the data.

"He went through turn five then into turn six slower than he had on the previous lap and yet the rear came round immediately and he lost control of the car.

"There's nothing he could have done to correct that," Vowles said, before explaining how the accident occurred.

"He went through [turn five] and actually realised it was a little bit too much speed for that corner and had to lift ever so slightly, but he ran out wide.

"And when he ran out wide that rear left tyre was now actually just oscillating on the kerb on exit.

"As he turned into turn six, he just simply did not have the rear grip that he was expecting to have previously.

"And that's what ended his race."

