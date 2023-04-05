Piastri set for McLaren Imola test

close global

F1 News

Oscar Piastri has had little time to rest following his Australian Grand Prix success with the young Aussie travelling to Imola for a closed test with McLaren.

Piastri has been forced to wait patiently for his first F1 points, but that came to an end on home soil on Sunday as the 21-year-old capitalised on some late red flag madness to secure a P8 finish.

After two frustrating races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, that result will have come as a delight to both Piastri and the McLaren team, who Australia with a double points finish to celebrate.

The hard work now continues for the rookie, who has made the trip to Italy for a closed test just three days after taking part in the Australian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri on-track at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Piastri's Imola outing

McLaren confirmed the news that Piastri was participating in a closed test via their official Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

The Woking-based team are keen to give the 21-year-old driver as much track time as possible as he acclimatises to the world of F1, even if that means he'll be testing the team's 2021 car in Imola.

This will be Piastri's first outing at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, providing the rookie with valuable experience ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May.

