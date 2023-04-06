Gasly reveals 'unexpected' positive from Australian GP disaster

Sam Hall

Thursday 6 April 2023 11:05

Pierre Gasly is determined to focus on the positive aspects of the Australian Grand Prix, despite a disastrous late collision with team-mate Esteban Ocon.

Alpine appeared set to score points from both their drivers on Sunday at Albert Park before the pair came together during the multi-car clash that followed a red flag restart.

The incident occurred as Gasly worked his way back onto the track after running onto the grass at the first chicane. Not seeing his team-mate closing behind, the Frenchman continued to edge across the track, a move that closed the gap and resulted in race-ending damage being sustained by both cars.

Ocon confirmed after the race that his team-mate had apologised for the coming together. Facing the media, Gasly was determined to move on quickly from how his race had ended.

Alpine pace 'unexpected'

"All I’m going to say is that we didn’t expect to be fighting one Ferrari and to be having Fernando (Alonso) and (Lewis) Hamilton in my sight for the majority of the race," said Gasly. "I think this was unexpected but I felt very comfortable in the car. So there were definitely some really positive signs. I was really comfortable in the car and things are getting better every race.

"That’s really the positive. Then, after, about the end of the race, (I have) nothing to mention about the red flag and the restart. I’m just too disappointed to say anything now."

