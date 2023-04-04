Krack lauds 'incredible' Alonso following third successive podium

Harry Smith

Tuesday 4 April 2023 21:26

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has heaped praise onto Fernando Alonso following another impressive podium, lauding the 41-year-old's 'incredible' consistency.

The legendary Spaniard has enjoyed a dream start to life in the green of Aston Martin, kicking off the 2023 Formula 1 season with three consecutive podiums.

Not only is Alonso rolling back the years behind the wheel.

The two-time F1 champion looks incredibly happy with his new team and is helping foster an immense team spirit at the Silverstone-based team which has been evident throughout the season so far.

Krack has now made his admiration for Alonso known the Spaniard led home team-mate Lance Stroll to secure P3 and P4 finishes in Melbourne.

All smiles at Aston Martin

Speaking with Spanish media outlet AS, Krack joked: "Three podiums? He should have won all three races!

"Just kidding! If someone told me we're going to get three podiums in three races I wouldn't have believed it."

Fernando Alonso shares the Australian GP podium with Verstappen and Hamilton

Krack was full of praise for Alonso, who has been a mainstay at the top end of the timing sheets throughout 2023 so far.

"He showed us what a champion we have there!

"His consistency is incredible, if you look at all the sessions so far, including free practice, he has always been in front.”

Aston Martin will now look to secure an incredible fourth consecutive podium finish when they make the trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, at the end of April.

