Major update provided about the future of HISTORIC Grand Prix

A major update has been provided regarding the future of one of the Formula 1 calendar's most historic venues.

Formula.hu journalist Sándor Mészáros has reported that the Hungarian Grand Prix is very close to a contract extension, after a press conference this week.

The Hungarian Grand Prix's current contract runs until 2027, and organisers have been keenly pursuing a new deal with Formula 1 amidst rumours of shake-ups of the calendar.

Some historic races have seen their spots on the F1 schedule come under threat in the past couple of years, with the most notable being the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and Monaco Grand Prix.

However, it looks like the Hungarian Grand Prix, which has been a beloved fixture on the calendar since the Hungaroring debuted in F1 back in 1986, is here to stay.

A new dawn for the Hungaroring

During a press conference with Adam Schmidt, Hungary's state secretary for sports, and Zsolt Gyulay, the President and CEO of the Hungaroring, the future of the Grand Prix was addressed.

Journalist Sándor Mészáros reported that Gyulay had confirmed that the Hungarian Grand Prix is 'very close' to a contract extension.

Zsolt Gyulay, President and CEO of the @HungaroringF1 explains the details of the development of the track. He also said that #HungarianGP is "very close" to the contract extension.#f1 #Formula1 #FormulaHUPodcast @Formula_pont_hu — Sándor Mészáros (@mesandor) April 4, 2023

The conference also revealed some encouraging news for visitors to Formula 1's most affordable Grand Prix, with Adam Schmidt confirming that the Hungarian government supports further development of the Hungaroring complex.

Mészáros also confirmed that designs have been revealed to upgrade the facilities at the Hungaroring to keep up with the rapid modernisation of F1.

This means that fans can look forward to a new main entrance and main pit building, both of which will undergo construction during the next three years.

A brief look on the visual design of the new main entrace and the new main building which will be build in the next three years at the @HungaroringF1!#f1 #formula1 #Hungaroring #FormulaHUPodcast @Formula_pont_hu pic.twitter.com/s2k5RgSueb — Sándor Mészáros (@mesandor) April 4, 2023

