Kravitz laments 'missed opportunity' for Red Bull at Australian GP

Harry Smith

Wednesday 5 April 2023 08:50

Ted Kravitz has suggested that the Australian Grand Prix will be seen as something of a 'missed opportunity by Red Bull and Sergio Perez.

Red Bull's Mexican driver never looked comfortable with the RB19 during Friday and Saturday's sessions, taking several trips through the gravel traps throughout his free practice outings.

His misery was compounded further during qualifying as an error in the first sector on his first flying lap left Perez beached in the gravel and out in Q1.

Despite starting from the pit lane on Sunday, Perez finished in fifth place and claimed the 'driver of the day' award.

Sergio Perez didn't set a lap in qualifying after this error in sector 1

Kravitz: Perez should have been P2

Ted Kravitz weighed in on Red Bull and Perez's fate in Melbourne during his post-race Sky Sports F1 segment, 'Ted's Notebook'.

Speaking about Checo's weekend, Kravitz explained: "Sergio Perez pitted twice under the first Safety Car, got the hard tyres out of the way, got boxed in at the start.

"That was his problem, and then, after that, it was a quieter weekend for Checo."

Kravitz went on to question just how happy the Mexican would have been with his P5 finish.

"He made his way through, but it's a missed opportunity," he added.

"I think after qualifying and after the problems they had on Saturday with the brakes, it is a missed opportunity for Red Bull and Perez.

"He should have been P2 or higher."

