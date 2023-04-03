Joe Ellis

Monday 3 April 2023 19:52

Fernando Alonso believes the Australian Grand Prix stewards were too harsh on Carlos Sainz after the two made contact late in the race.

The final restart of a hectic race at Albert Park saw Sainz's Ferrari drift wide at Turn 1 and collect Alonso's Aston Martin, spinning him around.

The two-time world champion dropped to 11th out of 12 cars left running but was moved back to third for the final lap as a full sector had not been completed.

Despite the order being revised, Sainz was still deemed to have caused a collision and he was given a five-second penalty, dropping him from fourth to 12th upon the conclusion of the race.

Spaniards stick together

Sainz was left furious at the decision and wanted immediate talks with the FIA after the race and Alonso can see why.

A furious Carlos Sainz wants answers from the FIA

"Probably the penalty is too harsh," Alonso said. "On lap one [of a restart], it is very difficult always to judge what is the grip level, and I think we don't go intentionally into another car, you know?

"We know that we risk also our car and our final position, so sometimes you ended up in places that you wish you were not there in that moment.

"It's just part of racing. I didn't see the replay properly, but for me, it feels too hard."

