Graham Shaw

Sunday 2 April 2023 23:45

Pierre Gasly was left to rue "a pretty s***** outcome" at the Australian Grand Prix but vowed that Alpine will take the positives from an ultimately pointless exercise.

Gasly and team-mate Esteban Ocon both failed to finish after colliding late in the race as carnage ensued at the restart following a second red flag.

The pair came together after Gasly returned to the track from an off at the first corner and were both wiped out as a result. It ruined what had looked like being an extremely positive result.

Gasly on Alpine Melbourne double DNF

Afterwards Gasly and Ocon provided a joint update on social media, with Gasly first summing up the frustration caused by that double DNF.

"Tough one to swallow. Pretty s***** outcome, but on a positive note I think as a team we showed very good pace during the race and definitely some positives to take from the weekend so we will focus on that and move on together as a team and focus on Baku."

A message from the boys after a tough race for the team 💙#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/K36f3qvVge — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 2, 2023

Ocon meanwhile added: "Exactly as Pierre said, I think there's a lot of good things to take away. We were as quick as the cars in front and things did not click our way this weekend, we are always on the wrong side of the coin.

Ocon focus turns to Baku

"But we move forward as a team, it's a good lesson learned for all of us, a lot of things to take on board. So we'll come back stronger in Baku all together and score some good points there."

