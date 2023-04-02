Verstappen grid position for Australian GP restart sparks HUGE debate

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 2 April 2023 10:45 - Updated: 10:46

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Australian Grand Prix but not without controversy as his grid position for the standing start on lap 56 sparked a heated online debate.

Verstappen's tyres were on the line but many felt the positioning of his car gave him an unfair advantage over his rivals, with some members of F1 Twitter even claiming he was out of the grid box.

Sky Sports F1's David Croft attempted to clear up the confusion having seen the photos, stating: "Max wasn't outside the grid box. His tyres where making contact with the white line. If you are over the line, then it's a penalty. If you are touching it then you are fine. If you are outside it's a penalty."

David Coulthard also weighed in, telling Viaplay: "He was on the absolute limit. The front wheels were absolutely on the white line. It was tight!"

If Verstappen really did receive a boost by his starting position, expect 'on the line' to become more commonplace in future.

Here are some of the best reactions from F1 Twitter...

Twitter reacts to Max...

Max Verstappen out of grid box! pic.twitter.com/FP94iXjWrw — Suhail (@SuhailChowdhary) April 2, 2023

Looks like Max is *just* okay in terms of his grid box position? 👀



He was definitely stationary, and it doesn't look like the contact patch of his front tyres were *outside* of the front or side lines of the grid box. pic.twitter.com/8cNel1ARyL — Lucy 🍃🏁 (@LastLapLucy) April 2, 2023

