Wolff: Mercedes 'open-mindedness' delivers 'a little bit of happiness'

Ewan Gale

Saturday 1 April 2023 10:08

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is hopeful the Silver Arrows' qualifying performance at the Australian Grand Prix can provide "a little bit of happiness".

The Brackley-based outfit had been left disgruntled and counting down the races until a planned upgrade and shift of aerodynamic philosophy at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix having been as far as a second down on Red Bull in the opening two rounds of the year.

But George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will line up second and third after a stellar effort in qualifying at Albert Park and Wolff told Sky Sports: "We got it together over the weekend, we just grinded away with putting performance on the car in terms of mechanical set-up."

Qualifying was dominated by cool track temperatures that created a game of chess over how many warm-up laps were needed for the Pirelli tyres.

"We learned through the session and we were open-minded," added Wolff.

"We changed the plan from the third or fourth push lap to the second and then only one prep lap, so it was ok."

Verstappen in 'a league of his own'

Hamilton will have Fernando Alonso alongside on the grid with Aston Martin's strong race pace a danger.

"Good starting second and third," said Wolff, assessing Mercedes' chances for the race.

"It has been a while since we had no one really in front of our line in P2.

"We will try to make the best out of it, Verstappen is in a league of his own but maybe we can then slot in.

"We need a little bit of happiness and at least for a Saturday, we got that."

