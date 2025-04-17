Cadillac issue driver lineup update as Sebastian Vettel makes Saudi return - F1 Recap
Cadillac issue driver lineup update as Sebastian Vettel makes Saudi return - F1 Recap
Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has provided an insight into what criteria any prospective drivers must fulfil if they are to form part of their 2026 lineup.
F1 legend Sebastian Vettel announces return to Jeddah for important racing project
Sebastian Vettel will return to Jeddah at the same time as this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with his Race For Women.
Struggling F1 star handed huge boost over future
Formula 1 star Jack Doohan - who has been under immense pressure to keep his seat in 2025 - has been handed a huge boost by his team boss.
FIA confirm former Red Bull and F1 star as Saudi Grand Prix steward
The FIA have confirmed that former Formula 1 star Enrique Bernoldi is set to be a steward at the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Former McLaren star prepares for Abbi Pulling challenge in mixed series debut
Former McLaren-backed driver Bianca Bustamante has spoken ahead of her maiden GB3 campaign where she will go up against her former F1 Academy rival Abbi Pulling.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun