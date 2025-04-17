Cadillac issue driver lineup update as Sebastian Vettel makes Saudi return - F1 Recap

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has provided an insight into what criteria any prospective drivers must fulfil if they are to form part of their 2026 lineup.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel announces return to Jeddah for important racing project

Sebastian Vettel will return to Jeddah at the same time as this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with his Race For Women.

➡️ READ MORE

Struggling F1 star handed huge boost over future

Formula 1 star Jack Doohan - who has been under immense pressure to keep his seat in 2025 - has been handed a huge boost by his team boss.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm former Red Bull and F1 star as Saudi Grand Prix steward

The FIA have confirmed that former Formula 1 star Enrique Bernoldi is set to be a steward at the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Former McLaren star prepares for Abbi Pulling challenge in mixed series debut

Former McLaren-backed driver Bianca Bustamante has spoken ahead of her maiden GB3 campaign where she will go up against her former F1 Academy rival Abbi Pulling.

➡️ READ MORE

Related