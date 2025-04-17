close global

Cadillac issue driver lineup update as Sebastian Vettel makes Saudi return - F1 Recap

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has provided an insight into what criteria any prospective drivers must fulfil if they are to form part of their 2026 lineup.

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel announces return to Jeddah for important racing project

Sebastian Vettel will return to Jeddah at the same time as this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with his Race For Women.

Struggling F1 star handed huge boost over future

Formula 1 star Jack Doohan - who has been under immense pressure to keep his seat in 2025 - has been handed a huge boost by his team boss.

FIA confirm former Red Bull and F1 star as Saudi Grand Prix steward

The FIA have confirmed that former Formula 1 star Enrique Bernoldi is set to be a steward at the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Former McLaren star prepares for Abbi Pulling challenge in mixed series debut

Former McLaren-backed driver Bianca Bustamante has spoken ahead of her maiden GB3 campaign where she will go up against her former F1 Academy rival Abbi Pulling.

Hamilton reveals 'horrible' experience as Bahrain disqualification baffles F1 chief - F1 RECAP
Hamilton reveals 'horrible' experience as Bahrain disqualification baffles F1 chief - F1 RECAP

  • April 16, 2025 23:43
Verstappen Red Bull exit deadline provided as Ferrari season dominance revealed - F1 Recap
Verstappen Red Bull exit deadline provided as Ferrari season dominance revealed - F1 Recap

  • April 15, 2025 23:55

Cadillac issue driver lineup update as Sebastian Vettel makes Saudi return - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
The eye-watering amount you’d have to spend to buy Lando Norris’ Saudi Grand Prix jacket

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: McLaren make Max Verstappen 'approach' as Lando Norris delivers brutal swipe

  • 2 hours ago
Cadillac F1 team principal shares 2026 driver lineup update

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner shares emotional response to wife Geri Halliwell's book launch

  • Yesterday 20:57
'Focus on commentating' - Max Verstappen fires brutal put-down at Sky Sports F1 pundit

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Standings

