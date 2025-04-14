FIA confirm Verstappen and Hamilton deleted laps at Bahrain GP among multiple breaches

This weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix saw the return of track limits penalties to the Formula 1 arena, for the first time in a race this season.

A handful of times a year, drivers struggle to keep within the confines of the circuit of the week, getting lap times deleted and in some cases getting time penalties.

The Bahrain International Circuit saw host of drivers punished for a variety of infringements not confined to heading off the grey stuff, but a staggering 16 of 20 drivers had lap times deleted.

Three track limits violations results in a driver being shown a black and white flag, warning them that the next violation will result in a five-second penalty.

Six drivers were shown that flag on Sunday, with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar all ending the race one violation short of a penalty – while Jack Doohan had five seconds added to his race time after the chequered flag for his fourth violation and Kimi Antonelli served a pit-stop penalty for the fourth of his staggering six forays off track.

Even race winner Oscar Piastri, who was rarely hassled from behind during the race, had a time deleted after going marginally off track at Turn 11.

Every deleted lap at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

Driver Car Number Team Deleted Laps Kimi Antonelli 12 Mercedes 6 Jack Doohan 7 Alpine 4 Isack Hadjar 6 Racing Bulls 3 Yuki Tsunoda 22 Red Bull 3 Max Verstappen 1 Red Bull 3 Lando Norris 4 McLaren 3 Lewis Hamilton 44 Ferrari 2 Fernando Alonso 14 Aston Martin 2 Liam Lawson 30 Racing Bulls 2 Oliver Bearman 87 Haas 2 Oscar Piastri 81 McLaren 1 Carlos Sainz 55 Williams 1 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari 1 Esteban Ocon 31 Haas 1 Nico Hulkenberg 27 Sauber 1 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin 1

