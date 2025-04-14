FIA confirm Verstappen and Hamilton deleted laps at Bahrain GP among multiple breaches
FIA confirm Verstappen and Hamilton deleted laps at Bahrain GP among multiple breaches
This weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix saw the return of track limits penalties to the Formula 1 arena, for the first time in a race this season.
A handful of times a year, drivers struggle to keep within the confines of the circuit of the week, getting lap times deleted and in some cases getting time penalties.
The Bahrain International Circuit saw host of drivers punished for a variety of infringements not confined to heading off the grey stuff, but a staggering 16 of 20 drivers had lap times deleted.
Three track limits violations results in a driver being shown a black and white flag, warning them that the next violation will result in a five-second penalty.
Six drivers were shown that flag on Sunday, with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar all ending the race one violation short of a penalty – while Jack Doohan had five seconds added to his race time after the chequered flag for his fourth violation and Kimi Antonelli served a pit-stop penalty for the fourth of his staggering six forays off track.
Even race winner Oscar Piastri, who was rarely hassled from behind during the race, had a time deleted after going marginally off track at Turn 11.
Every deleted lap at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Deleted Laps
|Kimi Antonelli
|12
|Mercedes
|6
|Jack Doohan
|7
|Alpine
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|6
|Racing Bulls
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|Red Bull
|3
|Max Verstappen
|1
|Red Bull
|3
|Lando Norris
|4
|McLaren
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|44
|Ferrari
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|14
|Aston Martin
|2
|Liam Lawson
|30
|Racing Bulls
|2
|Oliver Bearman
|87
|Haas
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|81
|McLaren
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|55
|Williams
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|16
|Ferrari
|1
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|Haas
|1
|Nico Hulkenberg
|27
|Sauber
|1
|Lance Stroll
|18
|Aston Martin
|1
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen suffers nightmare as safety car and penalties cause chaos
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA confirm Verstappen and Hamilton deleted laps at Bahrain GP among multiple breaches
- 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers in Bahrain GP tirade as F1 star disqualified in Sakhir
- 1 hour ago
F1 star given LATE penalty verdict as Hamilton handed Bahrain boost - F1 Recap
- Today 00:13
'Lewis Hamilton is still the best driver on the grid' - Ferrari star hailed after Driver of the Day win
- Yesterday 23:27
Max Verstappen launches furious tirade in miserable Bahrain Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:50
F1 Penalty Points: Red Bull star slammed with double punishment in nightmare weekend
- Yesterday 22:16
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun