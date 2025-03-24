Red Bull confirm crisis meeting as Verstappen reveals secret exchange with rival - F1 Recap
Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that a meeting is set to take place at the team's headquarters following a difficult start to the season.
Verstappen admits swapping team secrets with F1 rival
Max Verstappen has admitted to giving tips to his Formula 1 rival and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto at the Australian Grand Prix.
Red Bull 'consider Lawson driver swap' for Japanese Grand Prix
Red Bull Formula 1 team are reportedly considering a driver swap following the underwhelming performances of Liam Lawson so far this season.
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari performance labelled an 'embarrassment'
Lewis Hamilton's Australian Grand Prix performance was labelled as an 'embarrassment', just days before he was disqualified from the Chinese GP.
Liam Lawson speaks out after Red Bull replacement talks
Liam Lawson has reflected on his Red Bull promotion over Racing Bulls star Yuki Tsunoda, as rumours of a stunning U-turn at the Formula 1 team grow.
