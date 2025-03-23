close global

Hamilton explains Ferrari issues as team boss mocked in China - F1 Recap

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has attempted to explain Ferrari's rollercoaster weekend following their shock disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 drivers caught mocking team principal after Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were caught hilariously joking around at the expense of team principal Andrea Stella at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Lando Norris beaten as FIA disqualify three drivers at Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri took a brilliant win at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, dominating from pole in a serene performance at the Shanghai International Circuit. However, there was significant drama after the race finished.

FIA announce penalty verdict for FOUR F1 stars after Chinese Grand Prix

Four Formula 1 stars were handed a warning by the FIA after the Chinese Grand Prix.

Mercedes left red faced after Lewis Hamilton blunder

Lewis Hamilton's former F1 race engineer at Mercedes, Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, made an unfortunate error during the Chinese Grand Prix.

Red Bull clap back as Verstappen issues statement over Chinese GP ‘retirement’ - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull clap back as Verstappen issues statement over Chinese GP ‘retirement’ - F1 Recap

  • March 22, 2025 23:57
Red Bull hit with FIA ruling as team found guilty of Chinese Grand Prix breach - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull hit with FIA ruling as team found guilty of Chinese Grand Prix breach - F1 Recap

  • March 21, 2025 23:57

GPFans Recap

Hamilton explains Ferrari issues as team boss mocked in China - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points: Verstappen close to ban as rookie star in danger

  • 1 hour ago
Vettel handed F1 boost by Leclerc disqualification

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as Ferrari star DISQUALIFIED from Chinese Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner delivers Red Bull statement on Liam Lawson

  • 3 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton explains shock Ferrari decline at Chinese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:58
