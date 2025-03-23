Hamilton explains Ferrari issues as team boss mocked in China - F1 Recap

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has attempted to explain Ferrari's rollercoaster weekend following their shock disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 drivers caught mocking team principal after Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were caught hilariously joking around at the expense of team principal Andrea Stella at the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris beaten as FIA disqualify three drivers at Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri took a brilliant win at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, dominating from pole in a serene performance at the Shanghai International Circuit. However, there was significant drama after the race finished.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce penalty verdict for FOUR F1 stars after Chinese Grand Prix

Four Formula 1 stars were handed a warning by the FIA after the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes left red faced after Lewis Hamilton blunder

Lewis Hamilton's former F1 race engineer at Mercedes, Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, made an unfortunate error during the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related