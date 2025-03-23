Hamilton explains Ferrari issues as team boss mocked in China - F1 Recap
Hamilton explains Ferrari issues as team boss mocked in China - F1 Recap
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has attempted to explain Ferrari's rollercoaster weekend following their shock disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 drivers caught mocking team principal after Chinese Grand Prix
McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were caught hilariously joking around at the expense of team principal Andrea Stella at the Chinese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Lando Norris beaten as FIA disqualify three drivers at Chinese Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri took a brilliant win at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, dominating from pole in a serene performance at the Shanghai International Circuit. However, there was significant drama after the race finished.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce penalty verdict for FOUR F1 stars after Chinese Grand Prix
Four Formula 1 stars were handed a warning by the FIA after the Chinese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes left red faced after Lewis Hamilton blunder
Lewis Hamilton's former F1 race engineer at Mercedes, Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, made an unfortunate error during the Chinese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton explains Ferrari issues as team boss mocked in China - F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 Penalty Points: Verstappen close to ban as rookie star in danger
- 1 hour ago
Vettel handed F1 boost by Leclerc disqualification
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as Ferrari star DISQUALIFIED from Chinese Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Christian Horner delivers Red Bull statement on Liam Lawson
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton explains shock Ferrari decline at Chinese Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:58