F1 drivers caught mocking team principal after Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were caught hilariously joking around at the expense of team principal Andrea Stella at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Norris, Piastri and George Russell secured the top three in Shanghai and headed to the cooldown room to watch the race highlights in usual fashion.

After seeing the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Norris remarked that it reminded him of an incident between Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello at the 2010 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Piastri then quipped back with "don’t tell Andrea though as he’ll never stop talking about it," before Norris went on to imitate the Italian with an impression, "Ah, I remember this one!"

The jokes followed what had been a superb race for the two McLaren drivers, achieving a one-two for the team at the Shanghai International Circuit, with Piastri getting the better of his team-mate.

McLaren's storming season start

Piastri claimed pole position for the main race in China, before leading from the front for the entire race and storming to victory.

Norris had no answer for his team-mate's pace, but did produce a brilliant overtake on Mercedes' George Russell at the start of the race, and staved him off for the full race distance, building up enough of a gap to counteract late car issues.

Stella shares a great relationship with his two drivers, and has long been hailed as the catalyst behind McLaren's stunning rise from being the slowest team on the grid at the start of the 2023 season to 2024 constructors' champions.

After the Chinese GP, McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Sky Sports F1 that Stella was the 'best' team principal in F1,

The harmony between the two drivers and their team principal was clear to see by the joking around in the cooldown room, and Norris and Piastri's relationship is clearly as strong as ever, ahead of what looks to be a championship battle ahead for the pair.

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris beaten as FIA issue late penalty at Chinese Grand Prix

Related