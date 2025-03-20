Red Bull chief declares team ‘problem’ as Verstappen faces race ban - F1 Recap

close global

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has shared his concerns regarding the team's world championship ambitions.

Verstappen faces F1 race ban as Red Bull replacement lined up

Red Bull may have to look for a replacement for Max Verstappen during the 2025 Formula 1 season, with the team presented with a variety of candidates.

Lewis Hamilton set for major Ferrari boost at Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur has handed Lewis Hamilton a boost ahead of his second race weekend with the Ferrari team.

FIA summon Piastri's McLaren at Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's McLaren car has been summoned by the FIA ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, alongside two other competitors.

Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan dies, aged 76

Former Formula 1 team boss and television pundit Eddie Jordan has died, aged 76.

Ferrari absence 'confirmed' as FIA release statement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ferrari absence 'confirmed' as FIA release statement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix - F1 Recap

  • March 19, 2025 23:54
Horner delivers F1 star signing admission as team confirm changes - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner delivers F1 star signing admission as team confirm changes - F1 Recap

  • March 18, 2025 23:42

F1 Standings

