FIA summon Piastri's McLaren at Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's McLaren car has been summoned by the FIA ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, alongside two other competitors.

McLaren started the 2025 season off in fine fashion last time out, with Lando Norris claiming victory as the team looks to defend their constructors' crown earned for the first time since 1998 last year.

Piastri could only finish down in ninth after sliding off the track in the wet conditions, but he and Norris had built up a huge 16-second gap to third-place Max Verstappen before changing conditions and safety cars levelled the playing field.

Ahead of round two in China, where Piastri will be hoping to bounce back from his disappointing result, his MCL39 has been summoned by the FIA as part of a standard procedure, alongside Jack Doohan's Alpine and the Williams of Alex Albon.

Piastri in Shanghai FIA inspection lineup

In an official document, the FIA confirmed that Piastri, Doohan and Albon's cars would be used in car display presentations.

The drivers and teams must comply with the standard car display procedure implemented by F1's governing body at the Chinese GP, as outlined in Article 19 of the F1 sporting regulations.

This procedure is nothing new and occurs every race weekend, so as instructed by the FIA, the selected teams must position their chosen car in the pit stop position for inspection.

Once this process is complete, Piastri will be itching to get out onto the Shanghai International Circuit for FP1, with just one hour of practice taking place before competitive action gets underway, with this weekend being a sprint weekend.

